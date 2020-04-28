Only less than 10 percent of COVID-19 palliatives to Ondo appears unhealthy for consumption – Committee

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

ONDO state government Monday said that only less than 10 percent of the 1800 bags of rice supplied to the state as COVID -19 palliatives by the Federal government appeared unhealthy for consumption.

It however denied that the rice sent to the state had expired and thereby rejected by government.

The Secretary of the palliative committee, Alex Kalejaye in statement said ” less than ten percent of the lot falls into this category, and has separated the few bags.

“At no time did the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, instructed that the rice, meant to assist the state to combat food insecurity, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, be rejected and returned to Abuja.

“On receipt of the items, the Palliative Committee did a random physical inspection on the rice, and discovered that some appear unhealthy for consumption, at least on the face-value, while others look good.

“The Committee indeed drew the attention of Mr. Governor to this and pleaded for proper guidance.

“While awaiting the thoughts of Mr. Governor, the Committee members met and decided to out a comprehensive inspection, to ascertain how many bags have been affected, on account of storage.

“We discovered that less than ten percent of the lot falls into this category, and has separated the few bags.

He added that ” the state is rather deeply appreciative of the Federal Government for standing by it in this trying time, and very optimistic that the support will further cushion the effects of hunger on our people.

Also, at a press conference, the Special Adviser to the state governor on Public and Inter Governmental Relations, Mrs. Olubunmi Ademosu said that the State government will soon commence the distribution of the rice.

” There was no plan to return the rice and other food items sent to the state by the Federal government.

According to her, the committee has commenced the repackaging of the rice for onward distribution to the vulnerable in the state while the distribution would commence any time from now.

The Special Adviser said the rice had been tested and confirmed to be edible, explaining that the manufactured date, as well as the expiry date, are still within the consumption time frame.

Ademosu said “we have no plans to return the rice. The state government had commended the gestures of the Federal government towards cushioning the effect of the lockdown across the country. It behoves on us to appreciate the gestures rather than condemning it.

“The items are in good shape, tested and good for consumption. The expiry date are boldly written on the rice, we cannot distribute what is harmful to our people.

“The onus is on the governor to protect the people of the state, their safety and lives. We have cooked part of the rice to be sure they are edible and good for consumption

“We must not create another problem while finding solution to one, we have tested the rice, checked the expiry date and I can confirm to you that the rice are of good quality and good for consumption”

Vanguard News Nigeria

