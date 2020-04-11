Breaking News
Ngige tests negative for COVID-19

Ngige, NSITFMinister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has tested negative for coronavirus.

Disclosing this in a test message he personally sent to Vanguard, the outspoken minister said he received his result from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

It was gathered that the minister had presented himself for test as a member of the Federal Executive Council, FEC , to reduce tension and apprehension that he might have come in contact with somebody that may have been affected.

