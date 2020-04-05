Breaking News
Lockdown: Warri churches complied, streamed service online

File: Church

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

SOME churches in Warri, Delta state observed the sit-at-home as the  clergies streamed their service online with members following from  home.

Some had only the clergies in church with an organist.  St Mathias Anglican church, Eku dropped it on face book that members should follow the Venerable on facebook.  The church also dropped an account details members can transfer their offerings too.

Most parishes in the Warri diocese of the catholic church the Reverend fathers blessed the palm fronts, saying members would come for them after the lockdown

Vanguard

