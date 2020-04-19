Kyari, a reference point for commitment to Nigeria — Ashafa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Senator Gbenga Ashafa has said the contribution of late Mallam Abba Kyari, who was Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, would continue to be a reference point for commitment to the goal of reviving the fortunes of Nigeria.

Ashafa also described the deceased as a master class in loyalty and fidelity to the nation.

Recall that Kyari died in a Lagos State hospital on Friday, after battling Coronavirus, COVID-19, related complications.

Ashafa, in a condolence message on Sunday, commiserated with the Kyari family, President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians generally, “over the irreparable loss.”

According to the Senator, who represented Lagos East senatorial district in the last dispensation, “definitely, his contribution to this administration would continue to be a reference point for commitment to the goal of reviving the fortunes of our dear country Nigeria.

“It is my prayer that Almighty Allah will comfort those closest to him at this trying time and help us as a nation to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Clearly, he lived the life of a patriot.”

