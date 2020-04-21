I’m not in ICU, el-Rufai declares

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

….Says ‘I’m getting better

….Attends virtual meeting chaired by his deputy

Governor Nasiru el-Rufai of Kaduna State, yesterday debunked insinuations that he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit, ICU, due to coronavirus , COVID-19, complications, saying he was fine and getting better every passing day.

The governor has been in isolation since he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28, 2020.

Governor el-Rufai on his Facebook page, said he took two hours out of his isolation to attend a daily virtual meeting on COVID-19.

“Earlier today (yesterday), I took 2 hours out of isolation to attend the daily virtual meeting of State Standing Committee on Covid-19, chaired by Deputy Governor @DrHadiza Balarabe. Since there is some fake news circulating that I am in an ICU in a Lagos Hospital, a nice ICU picture will help debunk the evil news”, he said.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, I have been isolated for the past 24 days in a wing of the Government House, Kaduna undergoing treatment for coronavirus from doctors of the State Ministry of Health. As the pictures show, I have not shaved since I went into isolation so that I will have a new Covid-19 look to remember when this pandemic passes, as it surely will by the Grace of God.”

“I appreciate these dedicated public servants as well as all those that called or sent messages expressing concern and sympathy, but I am fine and getting better every passing day. Alhamdulillah. – Nasir @elrufai – April 19, 2020,” he said.

Vanguard

