GRAPHIC: Man stabs own mother, sets self on fire in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerrri

A middle-aged man, Johnbosco Ejiogu, from Umudagu Mbieri, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, on Friday was arrested by the Imo State Police Command, for allegedly stabbing his own mother, after which he was said to have set fire on himself and mother, Pauline Ejiogu, in the house.

According to the police’ own investigation, the State Police Public Relations, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, in Owerri, said that it was an altercation between Ejiogu and his mother Pauline, that led to the ugly incident.

However, the police said that both of them were rescued from the fire with the help of the residents around the scene of the incident. “Both of them have been taken to the hospital,” police said.

According to the police image maker, “On the 24/4/2020, at about 1020 hrs, operatives of Mbieri Divisional hqtrs, while reacting to a distress call arrested the above-named suspect and rescued the above victim.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the said Johnbosco Ejiogu stabbed his mother Pauline Ejiogu as a result of an altercation.

“He went further to lock the door behind himself and the victim, and then set the house ablaze, but they were rescued alive sequel to the swift reaction of the officers and men of the Division and the members of the neighbourhood.

“However, Both of them have been taken to the hospital for treatment, while investigation has commenced.”

