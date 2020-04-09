Good music is simply “classics” – Singer, Galaybanton

Kindly Share This Story:

Stephen Olaitan Oladeji popularly known as Galaybanton is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and dancer, who has worked with the biggest names in South Africa where is based. In a recent interview with Vanguard he reveals what good music means to him.

“Good music, simply put, are classics. I mean music that transcends its time, or one that could be played in any era. It is also about making music you yourself are comfortable releasing to the world. It is about what is good to your standard. I don’t make music purely for the fans. Like Henry Ford said, if he asked his customers what they wanted, they would’ve said a faster horse. So, good music must feel good to you that produces it and embraced by the world and it must be evergreen, if it is really good,” he said.

Galaybanton, started his musical journey at the age of 13 years but set the passion ablaze professionally at age of 25. After his graduation from Ibadan Polytechnic, he made a push for his musically career but there was little luck and he had relocated to South Africa where he found luck and fortune.

“I moved to South Africa at the age of 19, this was purely to seek better music opportunities, knowledge and experience. I had a gut feeling that my music career would take flight here and I turned out to be right. Being here definitely met my expectations in terms of my musical career, he said.

Galaybanton has extended and shared his harmonious and melodic skills into songs such as; “Oh My Gucci” with Bongani Fassie, “Jika” with Yanga and AKA,“Wraith Ghost Lambo” with Kiddominant (yet to be released) and also worked with the Grammy-nominated producer, Kel P on his soon-to-be released single “Nene”

One of his singles “Pokish” was released in 2019 with Enamel and it is the epitome of creativity in Afrobeat production laced with innovative sounds and smooth vocals.

Using production softwares such as Logic and Protunes to create his own beats, tunes and melodies for his custom sounds, he has transmuted into a genre he is now known for “Afropop”.

One of his biggest inspirations growing up was the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, 2pac and Tuface Idibia. His passion and energy for pop and Afrobeat bangers can be heard in his debut single “Weekend” along with spicy African bass drums.

“Weekend” is the perfect fusion of these sounds. With it, Galaybanton has taken Afrofusion to an astronomical level with captivating effect.

He was born and raised in Oko-oba, Agege Lagos Nigeria. He went to Shade Private School and Lagos Baptist Secondary School, Orile Agege, Lagos. He studied Banking and Finance at the Ibadan Polytechnic, Oyo State, also in Nigeria.

He currently plies his trade as a singer, songwriter and dancer in South Africa. He owns a record label named Oduduwa Music Group as well as a clothing brand called OMG (Oduduwa Music Group).

