Edo 2020: Groups adopt Ize-Iyamu for governor

By Ozioruva Aliu

NO fewer than 21 various interest groups have adopted Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as their preferred governorship candidate for the 2020 governorship election slated for September 16.

There are at least five other persons that have indicated interest to the governorship ticket of the All progressives Congress, APC, with Governor Godwin Obaseki. They include former Deputy Governor, Pius Odubu, former Minister of State of Works, Engr Chris Gienmwonyi, Major General Charles Airhiavbere (retd), Solomon Edebiri and Saturday Uwalekhue.

One of the groups that had adopted Ize-Iyamu, The Voice of Edo Central, TVEC, in a statement by its Chairman, James Ailemen in Uromi yesterday, also commended the organised response of Pastor Ize Iyamu to COVID-19 in the state and his show of leadership at the time the state was in great need of it.

“Do you know what it is to feed a family in Nigeria? Then you can imagine what it is to now feed a family in distress. Pastor Ize-Iyamu has risen to the challenge and reached out to the needy in these trying time. We have always known Pastor Ize-Iyamu to have a large heart but today he has proven he is worth having as a leader.

“Edo State needs a governor that is proactive to its citizen’s welfare, security and health insurance and that is what we call a responsive government. Pastor Ize-Iyamu is the only one that can guarantee a better Edo for us and our coming generation,” the statement said.

Vanguard

