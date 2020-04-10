Easter Message: Buhari reiterates call for social distancing

Kindly Share This Story:

…felicitates with Christians

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

As Christians all over the world commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his call for regular hygiene and social distancing to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

President Buhari, who felicitated with Christians in particular and Nigerians in general in his Easter message, said that the ravaging Coronavirus has become a matter of life and death, adding that any sacrifice made to contain the virus was in the interest of everybody.

He also said that at this critical period, the welfare of Nigerians was paramount to the government and that the most economically vulnerable in the communities will continue to be uppermost in his plans.

Consequently, he said that efforts will be made to supply the most vulnerable with basic means of survival.

Noting that this year’s commemoration of Easter comes amid the grip with which COVID-19 has held the entire world, he enjoined Christians to rekindle their faith in Christ who overcame sufferings and persecution.

According to him, “Unprecedented in living memory, the majority of Christians have found themselves marking Easter in a subdued manner, away from the usual congregation in churches. This is unusual and very unfortunate.

” However, I wish to enjoin our Christian compatriots to rekindle their faith in Christ who overcame persecution, sufferings and displayed endurance, steadfastness and above all piety.

” Jesus Christ represented man’s ability to withstand temporary pains in the hope of everlasting glory.

” I urge you to imbibe and live the values of humility, discipline, perseverance, sacrifice, and obedience which Jesus Christ demonstrated during His stay on earth.”

While advising Nigerians to be prayerful especially at this trial moment, he said, “There is no better opportunity than now for all Christians in particular, and Nigerians in general, to remain faithful and hopeful that with intensified prayers backed by personal and collective responsibility, the nation shall pull through this most difficult trial.

“I have no doubt that if all stakeholders – individuals and groups – play their part to the fullest as advised by our scientists and medical experts in confronting COVID-19, the inherent resilience and determination of our people will enable us to pull through.”

On hygiene and social distancing, President Buhari said, “As I stated in my national broadcast on Sunday, March 29, 2020, since there is currently no known vaccine against the virus, “the best and most efficient way to avoid getting infected is through regular hygiene and sanitary practices as well as social distancing.”

“May I use this opportunity to commend the encouraging containment and ameliorating strategies put in place by members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

” I am very much aware of the personal and collective inconveniences suffered by our people due to measures such as restriction of movements and closure of business premises. Being “a matter of life and death,” these sacrifices are in everybody’s interest to save our country from calamity.

“The welfare of our people is paramount. Accordingly, the most economically vulnerable in our communities will continue to be uppermost in our plans, and efforts will be made to supply them with basic means of survival.

“While we see the COVID-19 pandemic as a global challenge, this administration is not oblivious of the constant threat posed to our national security by terrorists and insurgents.

” They may take this opportunity to perpetrate attacks. But our armed forces and other security and intelligence services will remain vigilant and continue to contain these threats and consolidate efforts to eradicate them completely.”

He encouraged the citizenry to be safe no matter the circumstances as they mark this year’s Easter.

