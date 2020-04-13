COVID-19: FG needs cooperation from all sectors – SGF

Kindly Share This Story:

Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 have called for cooperation from all sectors in the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mustapha said this while receiving volunteer personnel, ambulance, buses, and some medical equipment, including ventilators donated by Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to Federal Government.

Mr. Philip Kyanet, NIMASA Head of Corporate Communications, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Commending NIMASA for the gesture, Mustapha advised other organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the agency and support the efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic, so that Nigerians could live their normal lives again.

“The fight against COVID-19 is a collective responsibility and I wish to restate that this is a war on Nigeria.

“The federal government, in conjunction with other stakeholders, will continue to do all it takes to win this war as we are more prepared than ever before to ensure we protect the lives of our citizens.

“Let me encourage Nigerians to endure this lockdown order as it is not intended to trample on their fundamental human rights, rather it is to assist government trace infected persons and curb the spread. In no distant time, we will all go back to our normal lives,” he said.

Dr Bashir Jamoh, NIMASA Director-General, said the agency was deploying its existing facilities, to solve a national medical emergency that required all hands on deck.

Jamoh added that the agency was deploying facilities such as fast intervention vessels, ambulances, buses, among others, to support efforts government efforts on COVID-19.

The materials donated included, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, personal protective equipment, rapid test kits, and hand sanitisers, as well as a cash donation of N30 million.

The Director-General, was represented by Coordinator, Abuja Zonal Office of the agency, Mr Zailani Attah at the ceremony.

He said that COVID-19 was a challenge Nigeria must overcomed.

“We did not invest new funds in purchasing these ambulances and buses, we simply deployed them to fight this common enemy, COVID-19 and all hands must be on deck to win the war against it at this critical time in the country’s history.

“We have had to readjust our priorities to contribute our quota to the urgent need to get Nigeria out of this national emergency.

“I wish to also commend the efforts of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and your dexterity in ensuring Nigeria is totally free from this virus,” he said.

Jamoh pointed out that as a responsible agency, NIMASA would continue to support government’s efforts across the board.

“We would win the fight with the help of the Almighty,” he said.

He added that NIMASA extended its humanitarian gesture to Anambra where it equally donated medical materials for use in the efforts to stop the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic and treat those already infected.

Secretary to the Anambra State Government (SSG) Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, who received the materials on behalf of the state government, commended NIMASA for the donation and pledged that the materials would be well utilised.

Among the materials donated were ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and hand sanitisers.

NIMASA had recently made similar donations to the Lagos State Government at the flag-off of the anti-COVID-19 campaign, which the agency plans to take to the six geopolitical zones of the country.

It also pledged that there were handy volunteers from the agency and experts ready to work with the government.

