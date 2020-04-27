UPDATED: Buhari orders total lockdown of Kano for two weeks

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a total lockdown of Kano State for two weeks.

In a national broadcast on Monday evening, the President said the measure was to enable the Federal Government to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Buhari said that the revised guidelines will not apply to Kano State.

He said,” As we continue to streamline our response in the centres of Lagos and the FCT, I am gravely concerned about the unfortunate developments in Kano in recent days.

” Although an in-depth investigation is still on-going, we have decided to deploy additional Federal Government manpower, material and technical resources to strengthen and support the State Government’s efforts, with immediate effect.

” In Kano, and indeed many other States that are recording new cases, preliminary findings show that such cases are mostly from interstate travel and emerging community transmission.

” With regard to Kano, I have directed the enforcement of a total lockdown for a period of two weeks effective immediately.

“The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighbouring States.”

