Kano adopts gender-responsive education budgeting framework to boost girl-child education

By Bashir Bello, Kano

In a major stride toward improving access to education for girls, the Kano State Government has adopted and pledged full implementation of the Gender-Responsive Education Budgeting (GREB) Framework, developed with support from the BridgeConnect Africa Initiative (BCAI) and the Malala Fund.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who announced this while declaring open the Kano Girls’ Education Summit 2025, said the framework would redefine how the state invests in children’s education. The two-day summit, themed “Investing in Her Future: Advancing Girls’ Education through Equitable Budgeting,” was organized by BCAI in collaboration with the Malala Fund.

Represented by his Deputy, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to breaking all barriers preventing girls from accessing quality education.

“No barriers — whether poverty, distance, cultural limitations, or inadequate resources — will stand in the way of our daughters’ education and empowerment,” he said.

The governor noted that his administration had invested heavily in education over the past two years, yielding positive results and reversing the decline inherited from previous administrations.

“One of the most progressive strides in this journey is the development and recent adoption of the Gender-Responsive Education Budgeting Framework by the Ministry of Education,” he explained. “This instrument ensures that every naira budgeted for education is not only allocated and released but also effectively tracked and translated into tangible outcomes — safer schools, improved sanitation, adequate learning materials, female teacher recruitment, and accessible transportation for learners.”

Governor Yusuf commended the technical leadership of BridgeConnect Africa Initiative, the strategic partnership of the Malala Fund, and the commitment of other education stakeholders, promising full implementation and accountability at every stage.

“To our daughters, the young girls of Kano, this summit belongs to you,” he said. “Your voices, dreams, and ambitions are at the heart of our vision. Let Kano be remembered as the state that fulfilled its promise to its girls — a state that turned commitment into concrete action.”

Earlier, the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad, represented by her Special Adviser on Technical Matters, Umma Kalthrum, highlighted persistent challenges such as early marriage, poverty, insecurity, and inadequate infrastructure, which continue to hinder millions of girls from attaining education.

“We must go beyond rhetoric and commit to targeted, equitable, and sustained investment in girls’ education,” she urged. “Investing in girls’ education is investing in the health, prosperity, and stability of families, communities, and the entire nation.”

She noted that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Maruf Alausa, the Federal Government is prioritizing inclusivity, safety, and quality learning through gender-responsive policies.

Prof. Suwaiba cited initiatives such as the Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), supported by the World Bank, as transformative efforts expanding access and improving learning environments for girls nationwide.

“Budgets must respond to the specific needs of girls — through sanitation facilities, mentorship programmes, safe transportation, and digital learning tools,” she added. “When a girl is educated, she is more likely to have healthier children, earn higher income, and contribute meaningfully to her community. The benefits ripple across generations.”

In his remarks, Sani Muhammad, Executive Director of BridgeConnect Africa Initiative, commended the Kano State Government for adopting the GREB framework, describing it as a model for promoting equity, transparency, and accountability in education financing.

“This framework provides a clear pathway for embedding fairness and sustainability into education budgeting,” he said. “Kano has set an example that other states should emulate.”

The adoption of the Gender-Responsive Education Budgeting Framework marks a new milestone in Kano’s efforts to empower girls through inclusive education and equitable resource allocation.