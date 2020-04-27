Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: Buhari approves gradual easing of lockdown in FCT, Lagos, Ogun

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun.

” Based on the above and in line with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID nineteen, the various Federal Government committees that have reviewed socio-economic matters and the Nigeria Governors Forum, I have approved for a phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from Saturday, 2nd May, 2020 at 9am.

“However, this will be followed strictly with aggressive reinforcement of testing and contact tracing measures while allowing the restoration of some economic and business activities in certain sectors.

