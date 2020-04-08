AKURE EXPLOSION: Owner of explosives will pay — Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The firm that owned the explosives that destroyed over 70 buildings in Akure, the Ondo state capital would be made to pay for them.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said this during an inspection of the repair on the road by the state government at Eleyowo where the blast occurred two weeks ago

A truck conveying the explosive from Ibadan, Oyo state on transit to Edo state developed mechanical problem in Eleyowo and later exploded injuring thirteen persons and destroying over 70 houses including a church and a secondary school.

Governor Akeredolu said that “proper valuation of all affected properties must be ascertained before the company would be made to pay to the last penny.

He assured the affected residents that the company would be made to pay after the valuation of the properties have been completed.

The governor urged the residents to cooperate with the values and assured them that he would not leave them to bear the burden of the explosion alone.

While expressing satisfaction with the ongoing repair work on the road, Akeredolu said it was being done through the Direct Labour Agency of the Ministry of Works.

The work on the road, according to him was important because the road is the only shortest route to access other parts of the country from Akure.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the governor on Lands, Works and Infrastructure, Raimi Aminu, said the reconstruction was being done with specifications of the Federal Ministry of Works.

Aminu assured that the job would be completed within ten weeks.

He was optimistic that the federal government would later reimburse the state.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: