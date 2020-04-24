ABC boosts long haul operations with new trucks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

ALTHOUGH ABC Transport was the first transporter in the country to shut down operation as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports reaching Vanguard has it that the company is set to hit the ground running as soon as it the Pandemic is contained.

Already ABC Cargo Express, a division of ABC Transport Plc has added 10 new units of SHACMAN heavy duty trucks to boost its cargo operations in Nigeria.

The new cargo trucks, delivered to ABC Transport Plc at its head office in Owerri, recently boosts fuel consumption, white clearance lamps on the sun canopy, to mention but a few; and are fully adapted for Nigerian condition with popular and tested power train made with WEICHAI engine (styre), FAST gear box and HANDE axles.

READ ALSO:

The SHACMAN Heavy Duty Trucks are assembled in Enugu, Nigeria by Transit Support Services Limited a subsidiary of ABC Transport Plc. Built with the best designs and craftsmanship, equipped with the standard loading logistics transporters’ demand and active and passive safety features to ensure safety on the highway and relaxed journey for crew; SHACMAN Heavy Duty Trucks are truly recommended for total logistic solutions.

According to the ABC management, SHACMAN cargo truck is highly reliable and trusted to offer most cost effective operations, delivering high return on investment. “The fleet injection will surely, ensure delivery times are prompt and customers satisfied,”it said.

It concluded that “with this latest truck acquisition, ABC Transport has once again demonstrated its trailblazer position in the transportation, haulage and logistics businesses in Nigeria.

The Head of the Cargo Express Division, Mr. Andrew Anuforo, explained: “At ABC Transport we understand the importance of haulage and logistics to the Nigerian economy, and the important roles the industry, commerce and transportation play in the production, marketing and distribution of raw and finished products to its destination. ”

We are determined to maintain the lead in the logistic and haulage industry by providing excellent logistic services unrivalled … through our Cargo Express Division”.

The start of the year hasn’t been a slow one for ABC Transport. It successfully trained over 100 cargo heads, key supervisors and cargo staff. The training is a conscious effort by the transport and logistics company to develop adequate capacity of her staff for value creation.

ABC Cargo Express is a subsidiary of ABC TRANSPORT PLC providing cargo, parcel and customized logistic services to individuals and organizations across West Africa.

Kindly Share This Story: