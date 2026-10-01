Perfection Motor: Driving Nigeria’s Growth with Reliable FAW Trucks

As Nigeria marks its 66th Independence Anniversary, reliable transportation remains vital to the nation’s economic growth. From moving agricultural produce and manufactured goods to supporting construction, distribution and infrastructure projects, dependable commercial vehicles help keep businesses and industries moving.



Against this backdrop, Perfection Motor Company Limited, through its FAW Trucks range, is providing Nigerian businesses with durable, cost-effective and efficient transportation solutions.



Since introducing FAW Trucks into the Nigerian market in 2015, Perfection Motor has developed a range covering different commercial needs, with capacities from 5 tonnes to 60 tonnes in the tractor category. The company says its focus is to help businesses achieve their supply-chain objectives through reliable trucks and efficient after-sales support.

Built for Nigerian Roads

For haulage and logistics operators, durability, fuel economy and performance are essential. Perfection Motor says its FAW trucks are designed with Nigerian road conditions in mind, featuring Weichai engines, stronger axles, reinforced suspension systems and excellent ground clearance.

The trucks are also designed for efficient diesel consumption in both laden and unladen operations, helping operators manage running costs while maintaining productivity.

Trucks for Diverse Business Needs

Perfection Motor’s rigid and cargo trucks serve sectors including distribution, agriculture, manufacturing, construction and urban logistics.

Its 15-tonne rigid truck, with an 8-metre load-body area, enables operators to move greater volumes over the same distance, potentially saving time and operational costs. Customers also enjoy a minimum one-year or 60,000-kilometre free maintenance contract across the company’s service centres in Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt.

For construction and infrastructure projects, the FAW J6P-390HP tipper truck is built for demanding terrain, featuring thicker suspension, a larger bucket, air-conditioned cabin, excellent ground clearance and enhanced strength.

Beyond Vehicle Sales

Perfection Motor says its commitment extends beyond the sale of trucks. Its FAW vehicles come with an 18-month warranty, while customers benefit from an annual maintenance contract free of charge during the first year of purchase.

The company is also expanding its energy options through the introduction of LNG and CNG trucks, reflecting its long-term commitment to Nigeria’s evolving commercial transportation sector.

Driving Nigeria Forward

As Nigeria enters another year of its development journey, efficient transportation will remain critical to connecting businesses, communities and infrastructure projects.

Through its range of tractor, rigid, cargo and tipper trucks, backed by after-sales support, Perfection Motor is seeking to help Nigerian businesses move goods efficiently, manage operating costs and pursue their growth ambitions.

As the country celebrates its 66th Independence Anniversary, the message from Perfection Motor is one of mobility, reliability and partnership for a growing Nigeria.

For enquiries, vehicle purchases or further information, please contact:

Perfection Motor Company Limited

Hotlines:

📞 [08066651958]

📞 [07036753749]

📞 [07038074098]