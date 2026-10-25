Police rescue kidnap victim in Oyo

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The Police Command in Oyo State has neutralised a suspected kidnapper and rescued a 15-year-old kidnapped victim during a coordinated security operation along the Awe–Iwo Road area in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ibadan.

Ayanlade said that the successful operation reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to combating kidnapping and other violent crimes through intelligence-led policing.

The PPRO said that the operation followed credible intelligence received by the Command on Thursday at about 5:00 p.m that suspected kidnappers were demanding ransom for the release of a kidnapped victim.

According to him, the kidnapped victim was abducted from the Onidundun area of Akinyele Local Government Area on Oct.18.

“Upon receipt of the intelligence, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Olugbenga, directed operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Section (AKS), working in close collaboration with Oyo Zone Vigilante Group of Nigeria, to move against the suspects and secure the victim’s release.

“Consequently, the operatives mobilised to the Pipeline, Ajagba axis along the Awe–Iwo Road, where they advanced on the suspects’ location.

“At about 9:30 p.m the operation resulted in a gun duel after the suspected kidnappers opened fire upon sighting the advancing security team,” he said.

Ayanlade said that the successful operation led to the rescue of the kidnapped victim, identified as Sumaila Muhammadu, a 15-year-old male.

He said that a yet-to-be-identified suspected kidnapper was neutralised while other members of the gang fled in different directions with gunshot injuries.

Ayanlade said that the neutralised suspect was taken to the Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor and his corpse subsequently deposited at the morgue.

According to him, police operatives recovered one Android mobile phone and a cutlass during the operation and efforts currently ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

He urged residents of the community to be calm and promptly report anyone with suspicious gunshot wounds to the Police.

Ayanlade further urged medical practitioners, hospital administrators, and other healthcare workers to promptly notify the Police of anyone seeking treatment for gunshot injuries.