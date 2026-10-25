We’ll not backdate resignations after our letter to INEC – NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says it will not give in to blackmail of backdating the resignation of members elected on its platform , who failed to complete the process before its letter to INEC on the issue.

The party also warned those approaching some members of its leadership to desist as falsifying the records is tantamount to criminality.

This is contained in a statement signed by its Founder and Chairman Board of Trustees,

Dr Boniface Aniebonam on Sunday.

The NNPP insisted that those approaching it now to backdate their incomplete resignation will not be accommodated for obvious reasons.

The party was reacting to controversy within its ranks that some of its elected members affected by the letter to INEC have approached the leadership to backdate their resignation.

Recall that the NNPP in a letter to INEC on Monday, Oct. 19, stated that Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State, 18 members of the House of Representatives , 28 members of the State House of Assembly from Kano, and 2 Senators elected on its platform in 2023, did not complete the constitutional requirements for resignation from the party.

The letter, which was jointly signed by the NNPP National Chairman, Dr Agbo Major and General Secretary , Mr Oginni Olaposi stated that the members, who are now in other political parties and contesting for the 2027 general elections have not complied with the constitutional requirements governing resignation from the NNPP.

“We write to formally inform the commission of the purported resignation and subsequent political activities of certain elected public office holders, who obtained their respective mandates on the platform of our great party but have failed to comply with prescribed procedures for lawful termination of their membership.”

The NNPP leadership assured its members that it will not give in to pressure to reconsider those who left without due process or give in to pressure regarding the matter.

“We told those of them who approached us to go back and begin their resignation processes from their wards then ensure that it is properly documented in accordance with the NNPP constitution.

“The Constitution of the NNPP (2023, as amended) contains provisions governing the resignation of members, while the Electoral Act, 2026 (as amended), regulates relevant aspects of political party membership, nomination and participation in elections.

” These provisions are not intended to be observed selectively or disregarded at the convenience of individual members, particularly persons who attained elective public office through the sponsorship, structures and electoral platform of the party.”

It pointed out that the letter to INEC would be updated to include some members elected on its platform in Katsina and Jigawa, who also did not complete their resignation processes.

“We are not scheming for any member to return but the right process must be followed to the letters. We believe in the rights of people to chose where they wish to belong but it must be properly documented as required by law.

“In the event of a post election lawsuit by their opponents requiring NNPP to come with records of their resignation, we will do so. As a party, the NNPP is firm on issues regarding its constitution and image and will not renage on that.

“We do not know the windows open to them now to complete their resignation but we will attend to those who wish to complete the process.

“The electoral guidelines, party constitution and the constitution of Nigeria are specific on the processes and procedures of resignation from a political party.

“We are all witnesses to the fact that elected officers of political parties have been in the abuse of processes and procedures to be followed when resigning from political parties.”

According to the party, what seems to be the norm is that some of the candidates claim that due to internal crisis in their previous political parties, they tendered resignation letter at their ward levels.

“Unfortunately most of them do not ensure that such resignation letters were documented and recorded at the national secretariat of the party and material evidence obtained.

“The national secretary has the mandate to keep the register of all members of each political party nationwide.

“Any member, who claims to have resigned from a political party and did not ensure that such records are documented and recorded at the national secretariat of the party and material evidence obtained, is deemed not to have resigned.

“It is even funny to note that some elected members of the national assembly openly resigned their membership of a political party during plenaries.Some don’t even bother to notify the parties on whose platform they were elected.

“This abuse of people’s mandate for selfish interest must be put to a stop. The consequences of their ungratefulness is that they never realised that they belong to two political parties, which is against the electoral laws and the Constitution of Nigeria, and should therefore, suffer the consequences.

“The only members exempted from the resignation saga are those who were expelled from the NNPP.

“NNPP secured victory at the Abia State High Court Uzuakoli, Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja and Appeal Court in Owerri, to earn full recognition of INEC to restore the original logo and filled candidates for the 2027 general elections.

“Betrayers, who cannot provide INEC with a valid record of resignation are deemed members of NNPP, and cannot be candidates of any other political party for the purposes of contesting the 2027 general elections,” it added.