FRSC identifies persistent safety violations among tanker drivers

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has identified speeding, driver fatigue, overloading and driving against traffic as persistent violations among petroleum tanker drivers.

The FRSC spokesman, Osondu Ohaeri who told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, warned that such practices continue to threaten road safety despite enforcement efforts.

Ohaeri further discussed the challenges associated with the transportation of petroleum products and other goods by articulated vehicles.

He said some tanker drivers exceeded recommended speed limits in attempts to meet delivery schedules, despite the difficulty of bringing heavily loaded vehicles to a safe stop.

He explained that the size and weight of tankers required drivers to exercise caution, particularly when approaching bridges, bends and congested sections of highways.

He also identified fatigue as a major risk, noting that some drivers attempted to cover long distances, including journeys from Kano to Lagos, overnight without adequate rest.

“Driving while fatigued could impair concentration and reaction time, increasing the likelihood of losing control of vehicles.

“Also, driving against traffic is another serious violation. Some operators overload their vehicles or use them to carry additional goods alongside petroleum products.

“These practices can compromise vehicle stability and expose drivers, passengers and other road users to danger,” he said.

Ohaeri attributed the persistence of the violations partly to drivers’ attitudes and the pressure to meet delivery schedules, stressing that compliance with traffic regulations remained essential regardless of operational demands.

He said the FRSC had continued to intensify safety education and enforcement while working with operators and other stakeholders to improve compliance.

He disclosed that the corps had achieved about 75 per cent success in issuing the appropriate Class G driver’s licences to relevant operators, as part of efforts to ensure that drivers possessed the required qualifications.

He said the agency was also engaging petroleum marketers and other industry stakeholders to strengthen safety standards across the transportation chain.

He urged tanker drivers and operators to prioritise safety over delivery schedules, warning that violations involving vehicles conveying highly flammable products could have devastating consequences.

He called for improved driver discipline, adequate rest, proper vehicle maintenance and strict adherence to speed limits to reduce crashes involving articulated vehicles.