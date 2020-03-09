Young Bookworms’ support to Tarkwabay evictees

Kindly Share This Story:

While numerous concerned Nigerians and organisations have come to the aid of the children and families forcefully evicted from their homes in Tarkwabay, Agbabo and Ebute Eko communities through donation of relief materials following the mass demolition of their communities by the Nigerian Navy in January, a nonprofit organization is rallying Nigerians to take the support for these evictees beyond mere donations.

The Young Bookworms which is at the forefront of supporting the education of children from low-income families was at Agala village on Saturday, February 1st, 2020, to donate relief materials to these displaced children and their families. After careful enumeration, they donated Garri, Rice, Pasta, Cooking Oil, Milk, Noodles and Sachet water to 219 families from the three demolished communities.

Speaking during the first outreach to support these displaced families on February 1, 2020, the Programs Manager for the Young Bookworm initiative, Ms. ‘Lola James, a Public Health Professional, explained that the donation is in line with the commitment to ensure the children have access to basic nutrition that can help their concentration in class pending when the NGO would set up a temporary learning centre for them in the coming weeks. “Hunger is a huge distraction for these children, and no child would be able to think of books on an empty stomach.”

She also said the intervention from organizations and individuals came at an auspicious time when the families from these affected areas were in a state of confusion having been displaced from their abode.

James, who could not hold back her excitement with the support received from organizations and well-meaning Nigerians, stated that the relief materials would go a long way to ameliorate the suffering of the Tarkwabay evictees: “I was really encouraged and reassured of how compassionate Nigerians are at their core. I was so touched by the level of support we got this first month when we launched the initiative to support these families. There was even a student who donated N500 (Five Hundred Naira). This tells you that he would have given more if he could.

She, therefore, expressed appreciation to various individuals and organizations for giving their support, singling out the contributions of seven corporate organisations who gave their support to ensure the success of the outreach including Noah’s Ark Communication Limited, Integrated Indigo Limited, Friesland Campina WAMCO, Nestle and Dufil Prima Foods.

James explained that the organization’s relationship with Tarkwabay had started two years ago when they started out by donating educational materials to the four Mushroom schools in the community and subsequently awarded scholarships to the pupils. “Just before the demolitions happened, we were already working with another NGO called World Connect to design a social enterprise project that will enable mothers to pay for their children’s school fees after we noticed the high dropout rates due to poverty. The organisation currently run 8 different programs in three other adopted low-income primary schools across Lagos all year round, including in Makoko, Ebute-Metta and Akoka.

She disclosed that plans are already in top gear to secure a monthly partnership with other interested organisations and individuals that would ensure the donation of food, water, medical supplies and basic necessities to the displaced children and their parents ahead of the forthcoming outreach slated for Saturday, March 7, 2020.

According to her, the NGO has enumerated these evictees and given each displaced family residing in the bushes in Agala, a tag with unique codes for proper accountability to the well-meaning Nigerians and organizations who donate these relief materials. “We are with these evictees for the long haul. Our 5-pronged approach is to take basic amenities to them monthly, build a temporary structure that will serve as a school for the children, provide borehole for the community, construct low-cost housing for the families and empower the mothers so that they don’t continue to depend on donations. Until they are able to somewhat settle down in the new community, they are now forced to call home, we do not plan to abandon them.

The Young Bookworms (YBWorms) aims to develop the social, emotional and mental capability of the African child. Through book reading, interactive and engaging leisure activities, the organisation is helping children in low-income primary schools value the pursuit of knowledge.

