Week old baby found dead inside dustbin in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

There was pandemonium Monday morning when the body of a week-old-baby was found dead inside a carton near a dustbin in Calabar.

The incident, Vanguard, gathered occurred at Otu Ansa Street by Immigration office in, Atimbo, Calabar Municipality LGA, Cross Rivet state.

A source who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that the carton was dropped by an unknown person in the early hour of today (Monday) but they didn’t suspect anything.

ALSO READ:

“The carton was dropped in the early hours of today because throughout last night no carton of noodles was near the place.

“We saw the carton this morning as we went to dispose of refuse because nothing like that was on the ground.Besides the dumpster was emptied over the weekend even though papers were dumped late yesterday .

“The person carefully dumped the carton with a baby inside, and I believe that the baby was not dead when it was dumped.

“We discovered it this, morning and the news about the baby spread, we don’t know if Calabar Urban Development Agency, CUDA is aware, so that it can be disposed of properly, it is already an eyesore,” the source said.

When Vanguard visited the dumpsite ,the baby, which looked pale was well wrapped in an African wax wrapper and kept in a carton .

Multiple sources claimed that the baby was not dead when it dropped as the suspect hoped that the baby will be seen and picked up otherwise the suspect could have dumped it directly into the big dumpster near the scene.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo said the matter has not been reported.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: