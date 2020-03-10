WAEC gets new boss

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Uwandu

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has appointed Mr. Patrick Areghan as the new Head of National Office (WAEC) Nigeria.

Areghan succeeds Mr. Olutise Adenipekun, who retired from the services of the Council on March 5. Until his appointment, Mr Areghan was the Head of Test Administration Division, WAEC, Nigeria.

His appointment was contained in a release by the body’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Demianus Ojijeogu,

According to the statement, “Mr. Areghan, who hails from Egbele, Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, attended Egbele Primary School, Uromi, from 1968 to 1973; Esan Grammar School, Uromi from 1973 to 1978.

“He graduated from University of Benin in 1983 summa cum laude with a B. Sc. (Hons) in Political Science and obtained a postgraduate diploma in education from the University of Benin in 1989.

“In addition, he holds a Master’s Degree in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution from the National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, and he is a Fellow of the Corporate Governance Professionals of Nigeria, FCGP.

“Mr. Areghan joined the services of West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in October 1989 as an Assistant Registrar II. He rose through the ranks to become Senior Deputy Registrar in April 2018.

“The new WAEC boss has undertaken many other responsibilities in different capacities for the Council. From 1989, he has traversed the nooks and crannies of the country, serving in various examinations and administrative capacities.

“He was Senior Deputy Registrar, Test Administration (January, 2019-March 5, 2020); Ag. Director of Administration and later, Director of Administration, (February 2016 January 2019); Zonal Coordinator, Abuja Zonal Office (August 2014 – February 2016); Zonal Coordinator, Port Harcourt Zonal Office (March 2013 – August 2014).

“Branch Controller, Kano Branch Office (October 2009 – March 2013); Head of Examinations and Deputy to the Zonal Coordinator, Ibadan Zonal Office (January 2009 – October 2009); Head of Examinations Security and Deputy to the Branch Controller, Lokoja Branch Office (January 2005 – January 2009); Head of Examinations Security and Deputy to the Branch Controller, Uyo Branch Office (September 1994-January, 2005).

“Head of Examinations Security and pioneer staff, Awka Branch Office (July 1994 – September 1994); Head of Examinations Security, Abuja Branch Office (June 1990–July 1994); Assistant Registrar/Subject Officer, Test Development Division, WAEC, Ogba, Lagos (October 1989-June, 1990).

“He has also attended many training courses and conferences within and outside Nigeria and has presented several papers at some of those conferences as well as at other fora.”

Vanguard

