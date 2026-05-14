WAEC assures candidates, parents on hitch-free WASSCE; union insists on strike today

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By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has stated that talks are ongoing to address the grievances of staff.

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This is as it assures candidates, parents, school-owners, stakeholders and the general public of its unwavering commitment to the seamless, hitch-free and successful conduct of the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, for School Candidates, 2026.

Recall that while the Council on Monday announced the readiness and preparedness for the peaceful conduct of the ongoing 2026 WASSCE for school candidates, some members of the Council are threatening to embark on a three-day protest from yesterday, Wednesday, over alleged management high-handedness, illegal recruitment and imposition of pay policies.

The unions

The protest is allegedly being organised by the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), which accused the WAEC management of unilateral decisions, breach of seniority principles, and punitive administrative actions against staff.

In a letter dated May 5 and signed by NASU General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi, the union listed several grievances and issued a seven-day ultimatum for resolution before the planned action.

Among the issues raised are suspension of staff upgrade programmes, alleged imposition of a minimum net pay policy, constitution of investigative panels without consultation, recruitment concerns, and changes to the WASSCE examination structure.

NASU said its members unanimously agreed to proceed with the protest after the expiration of the ultimatum, following an online meeting of its branches nationwide.

The union added that the industrial action could be escalated if management fails to address its demands.

WAEC’s assurances

However, in a press statement issued by the Public Affairs Department on Wednesday, and signed by Ag. Head, Public Affairs for the Head of National Office, Moyosola F. Adesina, explained that WAEC remained committed to upholding freedom of expression for unions and staff, in addition to safeguarding the integrity, credibility and smooth conduct of the examination.

Her words: While we are concerned about the rights of unions and staff to express their grievances, we are also committed to ensuring seamless and smooth conduct of the ongoing examination.

“However, the Council would like to clarify some of the issues raised by the union. To begin with, the adjustment in the examination days was necessitated by the streamlining of WAEC subjects from 76 to 38. Consequently, the shortened number of days was to reflect the new number of subjects vis-à-vis the hybrid mode of examination conduct.

“Similarly, all the Council’s disciplinary and career progression matters are handled in line with the WAEC staff handbook and relevant statutory provisions. Hence, the assertion of incessant dismissal and inappropriate sanction raised by the union is fallacious. Also, the engagement of contract Examination Officers and Assistant Examination Officers is a measure to manage increasing workloads and ensure smooth operations of the Council’s processes across the Sub-region.

“We understand that the situation may cause panic or anxiety, but we wish to state categorically that the future of our candidates remains our topmost priority. In line with the above, the management of the Council is in dialogue with the union. Furthermore, we have put in place adequate measures to ensure that the examination schedule remains undisturbed.

“On this note, we urge members of the public to disregard any rumour or misinformation capable of creating confusion regarding the examination. All necessary information is available on our verified and accredited channels of communication.

“The Council remains committed to delivering on its mandate of conducting qualitative and reliable educational assessment to the Nigerian child. Thank you for reposing confidence in us over these seventy-four years.”