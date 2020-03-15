US returnee tests negative for coronavirus in Yobe

Kindly Share This Story:

Yobe State Government on Sunday said on Sunday the suspected coronavirus case in the state had tested negative to the disease.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammad Gana, confirmed the development at a news conference in Damaturu, the state capital.

He said the suspected patient, 57-year-old woman who came from California, United State, was brought to Yobe State University Teaching Hospital after she complained of body weakness, difficulty in breathing and chest pain.

According to the commissioner, the state Ministry of Health, WHO, other development partners, and State Rapid Response Team responded swiftly upon notification of the case until the suspected case was proven negative.

Gana said: “Nasopharyngeal and Oro-pharyngeal swab of the suspected patient was collected at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital’s health facility on March 11, 2020.

“The World Health Organisation supported the transportation of the sample to the National Reference Laboratory Abuja.

“Both preliminary and subsequent test results were negative, as received on March 13, 2020.” (NAN)

