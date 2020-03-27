Trump signs $2 trillion US recovery plan into law

Kindly Share This Story:

The United States President, Donald Trump, signed into law a $2 trillion rescue plan Friday to salvage an economy crippled by coronavirus, after the historic measure that delivers cash to suffering Americans cleared Congress.

“I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first,” the president said shortly before signing the historic bill in the Oval Office.

Trump enacted the largest federal economic intervention in US history on a day the nation saw a record 18,000 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, and US deaths neared 1,500.

