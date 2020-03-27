Breaking News
Translate

Trump signs $2 trillion US recovery plan into law

On 10:35 pmIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
Trump signs $2 trillion US recovery plan into law
Donald Trump

The United States President, Donald Trump, signed into law a $2 trillion rescue plan Friday to salvage an economy crippled by coronavirus, after the historic measure that delivers cash to suffering Americans cleared Congress.

“I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first,” the president said shortly before signing the historic bill in the Oval Office.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: U.S. announces N2.6bn aid to Nigeria

Trump enacted the largest federal economic intervention in US history on a day the nation saw a record 18,000 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, and US deaths neared 1,500.

[AFP]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!