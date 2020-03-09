Tight security in Kano after Emir’s removal

Kindly Share This Story:

Security was beefed up around the Emir’s palace and strategic places, including Government House area in Kano metropolis on Monday to safeguard lives and property after the deposition of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Secretary to the Kano State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, announced the removal of the embattled monarch at a news conference in Government House on Monday.

NAN reports that armed security personnel were deployed at the main entrance to the Government House monitoring the movement of people going along the State Road which leads to other parts of the city.

NAN also observed that visitors to the government House were subjected to thorough check as part of measures to check unwanted visitors.

Prior to the removal of the monarch, armed security personnel were seen in convoy patrolling some major streets in a show of force and in readiness for any eventuality.

Meanwhile, the entire city has remained calm in spite of the removal of the Emir.

People went about with their normal businesses, while business premises operate without hindrance.

Similarly, major markets in the city remained open, while some petty traders closed their shops. (NAN)

