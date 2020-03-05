Breaking News
The New Practice, TNP acquires Adebiyi Tax & Legal

TNP, The New Pratice

The New Practice, TNP, a Lagos -based firm, has announced the acquisition of Adebiyi Tax & Legal (ATL), Nigeria’s foremost tax litigation practice, with effect from March 1, 2020.

In addition to its impressive track record of resolving tax disputes on behalf of its numerous clients, which include multinationals and local blue-chips, ATL has obtained several landmark tax judgments that have effectively saved clients billions of Naira worth of tax liabilities.

Speaking on the development, the firm’s practice manager said, “With this acquisition and our recent collaboration with Anderson Global, we are better positioned to provide best-in-class tax dispute resolution services to clients.”

Founded in 2007, TNP provides a broad range of commercially oriented services in a number of disciplines. These include capital markets, commercial dispute resolution, corporate finance, infrastructure, construction, real estate, energy, and natural resources, mergers and acquisition, private equity, e-commerce, fintech, and business advisory.

It will be recalled that Andersen Global international association of legally separate, independent member firms compromised of tax and legal professionals around the world, in 2019 entered into a collaboration with the New Practice, TNP, increasing the global organization’s footprint in Africa and strengthening its presence in Nigeria.

Established in 2013, Andersen Global has more than 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 166 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

