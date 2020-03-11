Senate committee on security challenges submit report next Wednesday

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

THE Senate, will next week Wednesday receive the report from the Ad- hoc Committee on Security Challenges in the Country.

The Chairman of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Security Challenges, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi North had Wednesday requested for a week extension to enable the Committee conclude work on its report.

Senator Abdullahi, who is also the Senate Leader, explained during the commencement of plenary that the Committee needed more time to allow the Nigeria Police Force and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major- General Babagana Monguno, retd to further interact with members of the panel.

The Senate Leader who appealed for more time said, “We would have been able to conclude and lay the report today, but for the interventions that became necessary when we had to consider some extra interaction with the Nigeria Police Force, and also with the National Security Adviser, who as at the earlier time he came was out of the country, and he only came back lately.

“So, I seek the indulgence of my colleagues to please kindly extend the time for our presentation of this report to next week, I so plead, Mr. President.”

Responding, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, said, “We are aware that the Ad-Hoc Committee is doing very well, you’re putting a lot of hard work, and plenty hours to producing this report, having met with all the security agencies and other stakeholders.

“If what you’re requesting is a week for us to have the report enriched by further interactions with the Nigeria Police, I think this Senate will be glad to give you that one week.

“Let’s put up a solid report that would contain the way out of this security situation that our country is in, and that will be the contribution of the Senate to unraveling the intricacies that have made our security outfits to be overwhelmed at the moment. So, you have one more week to finish your report.”

