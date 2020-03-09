Okowa loses two aides

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Monday expressed sadness at the death of two of his aides, Chief Friday Akpoyibo and Chief Godspower Muemuifo.

Akpoyibo died on Sunday, while Muemuifo passed away last Wednesday.

Until their demise, the duo were Senior Special Assistants to the Governor on Political Matters.

The governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, commiserated with the families of the deceased and their communities in Orogun, Ughelli North local government area and Egbo-Ide in Ughelli South local government area respectively.

Okowa described Akpoyibo, who was the Chairman, Transition Committee of Ughelli North local government area between 2012 and 2014, as a “grassroots and thoroughbred politician and administrator.”

According to him, Akpoyibo was loved by his people because of his strong convictions and truthful disposition at all times.

The governor described Muemuifo, a former Secretary to Ughelli South Local Government Council, as an astute politician, complete party man and trusted leader at the grassroots.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of renowned grassroots politicians, Chief Godspower Muemuifo and Chief Friday Akpoyibo, who passed on March 4, 2020 and March 8, 2020, respectively.

“The news of their passing was saddening because they were formidable pillars of our party in their areas.

“They were trusted politicians who distinguished themselves in the service of their people in different capacities and were honest and truthful men who spoke truth to power.

“These gentle party men will be greatly missed by the entire Ughelli South, Ughelli North people, and Deltans, especially those they had had dealings with.” (NAN)

Vanguard

