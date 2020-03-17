O.K. John set for another release March

Kindly Share This Story:

Ogaziri John Okereke ( popularly known as O.K. John is a pastor, a gospel musician and a motivational speaker. Born in Okigwe Local Government area of Imo state some decades ago, O.K. John is presently based in Canada

He did his first music demo in the days of music demos when the rainmaker, Majek Fashek was in charge of demo at the defunct Tabansi Records in the 1980s. O.K. John also took his demo to Tony Okoroji, who was a producer at defunct EMI Records as well as to Chris Ajilo, who was the producer at defunct Polygram Records.

They all listened to the demo and commended his good artistry but none could have him signed on to their label due to one reason or another. But this did not deter him, as he kept pushing and believing in his dream. And from that point on, the rest has been history.

O.K. John has recorded many inspirational and soul-lifting songs from his base in Canada, where a lot of fans have continued to commend his efforts in propagating the gospel through music. He currently has two lovely singles; “America is not Paradise & Prayer works for me”, which are currently available on major online music sites as well as YouTube.

He is presently working on brand new songs, while shooting the videos of the present two singles. According to his management, a third single as well as videos to all the three songs are currently being finalised in world class recording and editing studios based in Canada and will all be ready for official release on or before the end of March.

