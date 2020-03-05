NYSC withholds certificates of 27 Ogun corps members for absconding

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

No fewer than 27 members of National Youths Service Corps, NYSC, who absconded during the service year, had their certificates withheld in Ogun State.

State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Belinda Faniyi, disclosed this at the passing out parade of Batch A members in the state.

Fabiyi also revealed that three corps members that ran foul of by-laws would serve the appropriate punishment, while a minute silence was observed for the repose of the souls of two deceased ‘corpers’ —Makinde Damilola Aduke and Babatunde Janet Abosede— who died during the service.

She added that two others, Festus Oluseye and Okereke Chinenye Vera, were rewarded with the state’s Honour Awards and also offered automatic employments by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The Coordinator noted that the decision to reward exemplary members, who have distinguished themselves in the course of the service year, was part of the age-long tradition of the scheme.

Governor Abiodun, who was represented at the ceremony by Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, congratulated the corps members for keeping faith with the one-year mandatory National Service, which he noted was in fulfillment of the dreams of the country’s founding fathers.

He said: “My dear colleagues in nation-building, you will agree with me that today marks the end of your one-year mandatory service in our dear state and it also marks the beginning of another phase in your life endeavours.

“One that would further task your training, knowledge, skills, talents and discipline garnered in school and in the last one year.”

Abiodun disclosed that his administration had closely monitoring corps members’ activities and service delivery progress and was convinced of their dedication and commitment to the ideals of the NYSC programme.

The governor specifically lauded corp members that served in remote areas of the state, for contributing selflessly towards improving the standards of living of the people in those communities.

“You have worked and partnered the state government with youthful zeal and vigour, firmly rooted in your disciplines, humility and dedication towards the development of our dear state.

“I am, indeed, very proud of you all,” he added.

