By Henry Umoru

MOVES by the Senate to convert the Yaba College of Technology into a full fledged Federal University od Technology, Yaba, Tuesday second reading in the Senate.

The Bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND to report back in four weeks.

A Bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Federal University of Technology, Yaba and for Other Matters connected Therewith, 2020(SB.85) is sponsored by Senator Solomon Adeola, All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos West).

Leading the debate for the bill, Senator Adeola said that the bill which was presented in the last Senate, was not passed, seeks to upgrade the oldest tertiary institution in Nigeria established in 1947 during the colonial era into a university of technology, adding that the upgrade will stimulate our economy’s need for requisite technical, scientific and technological skills for its effective operation.

Adeola said that the upgrade will address the huge demand for technology oriented tertiary education that the mega city of Lagos requires to function optimally in the interest of Nigeria adding that this upgrade is different from creating a New University from the scratch as is currently being done for most new Universities.

Other Senators who spoke in support of the bill include Senators James Manager(PDP, Delta South), Abdulfatai Buhari(APC,Oyo North), Ayo Akinyelure (PDP,Ondo Central), Barau Jibrin(APC, Kano North), Ibrahim Gobir(APC, Sokoto East) Bayo Osinowo(APC, Lagos East), Adamu Aliero(APC, Kebbi South), Ajayi Boroffice(APC,Ondo North) Kola Balogun(PDP,Oyo South), Isah Jubrin(APC, Kogi East), Micheal Nnachi(Ebonyi South).

Vanguard

