Video: Tinubu departs Abuja for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday departed Abuja for Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah, an Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city.

The presidential aircraft, an Airbus A330-200, took off at 2:20pm local time, with the president expected to return to Nigeria next week after completing the religious exercise.

Tinubu was seen off at the airport by six governors: AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Uba Sani of Kaduna, Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto, Umar Namadi of Jigawa and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe.

Also present were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mexico, Reno Omokri, alongside other government officials.

The President’s departure was announced on Thursday by his Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, in a post on X.

Olusegun said the visit would give Tinubu an opportunity for spiritual reflection and prayer for Nigeria.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu departs Abuja for Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to perform Umrah, the Islamic spiritual exercise involving a pilgrimage to the Holy City.



The visit gives the President an opportunity for spiritual reflection, devotion, and prayers for Nigeria’s… pic.twitter.com/QFSEFfqpB1 — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) October 29, 2026

“The visit gives the President an opportunity for spiritual reflection, devotion, and prayers for Nigeria’s peace, unity, stability, and continued progress,” he wrote.

He added that the President would perform the religious rites associated with Umrah while seeking divine guidance for the country.

“While in Makkah, President Tinubu will perform the religious rites associated with Umrah, seeking Allah’s guidance and blessings for Nigeria and its people,” Olusegun said.

Thursday’s trip marks the second time Tinubu has travelled to Makkah to perform Umrah since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

The President visited the holy city in November 2023, shortly after attending the Saudi-African Summit in Riyadh, where he also prayed for divine guidance in leading Nigeria.

The latest trip is part of a series of foreign engagements undertaken by Tinubu since becoming president. He has visited more than 30 countries in over 50 unique and recurring trips.