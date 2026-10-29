Uzodimma remains our Imo West candidate, APC insists

By Emmanuel Iheaka

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted that Governor Hope Uzodimma remains its candidate for Imo West Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections, despite a Federal High Court judgment declaring former governor Rochas Okorocha the winner of the party’s senatorial primary.

Read Also: Court sacks Uzodinma as APC senatorial candidate for Imo West

The court, sitting in Abuja, had on Thursday declared Okorocha the winner of the primary and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise him as the APC candidate for the district.

However, the party’s state Publicity Secretary, Onwuasoanya FCC Jones, maintained in a statement that Uzodimma won the primary with the majority of votes cast.

He said the party’s legal department would study the outcome of the court proceedings and take appropriate action.

“The party wishes to state without any confusion that His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, remains the candidate of our party for Imo West Senatorial District, having won the primaries of our great party with the overwhelming support of the majority of our party members,” the statement said.

“The party’s legal department shall study the outcome of a legal intervention in this matter and act accordingly,” it added.

The APC spokesperson urged party members and supporters to remain focused and continue working towards the party’s success across constituencies in the state.

“We urge our teeming party members and supporters of our great party to remain focused and undistracted and remain committed to working assiduously for the victory of our party across all constituencies in the state,” Jones said.

The conflicting positions follow the legal dispute between Okorocha and Uzodimma over the APC ticket for Imo West ahead of the 2027 elections.