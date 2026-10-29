NAFDAC destroys N8bn fake, banned products in North-Central

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has seized and destroyed fake, adulterated, expired and banned products worth more than ₦8 billion across North-Central Nigeria.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed this on Thursday in Lafia, Nasarawa State, saying the products were confiscated from manufacturing facilities, sales outlets, markets and motor parks across the zone.

Adeyeye, who was represented by a Deputy Director of the agency in the zone, Joseph Edor, said the bulk of the destroyed products comprised banned alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and containers smaller than 200 millilitres.

She explained that the restriction on alcoholic beverages in sachets and glass bottles below 200ml was introduced because their affordability, availability and portability made them susceptible to abuse, particularly among young people and underage schoolchildren.

According to her, early exposure to alcohol can affect brain development and damage vital organs, including the liver and kidneys.

“Research has shown that early exposure to alcohol affects the brain and other vital organs such as the liver and kidneys,” she said.

She added that alcohol consumption among children could contribute to impaired brain development, poor academic performance, reduced productivity and other health complications.

Adeyeye said NAFDAC was established under Decree No. 19 of 1993, as amended, with the responsibility of protecting public health by ensuring that regulated products manufactured, imported, distributed and sold in Nigeria meet the required quality and safety standards.

She said the ban on certain alcoholic beverages and the subsequent enforcement operations were aimed at curbing abuse, addiction and associated health risks.

Other items seized during the operations included expired and counterfeit medicines, as well as adulterated and unwholesome food products and cosmetics.

The director-general commended law enforcement agencies, sister agencies and other stakeholders for supporting NAFDAC’s operations through intelligence sharing and the provision of security.

The Nasarawa State Coordinator of NAFDAC, Dr. Gyani Stephen, said the exercise was intended to protect public health rather than harm traders or businesses.

She warned dealers in counterfeit and banned products to desist from the practice, adding that the agency would take legal action against offenders.

In a goodwill message, the Nasarawa State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Daniel Saidu, represented by Yakubu Awoh, commended NAFDAC for its efforts to protect lives through the seizure and destruction of expired and counterfeit products.