Obi promises emergency measures on security, corruption, poverty

Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, has promised emergency measures to tackle insecurity, corruption, hunger and poverty, if elected.

Obi made the promise on Thursday during an interactive town hall meeting with a large crowd of supporters across party lines in Abakaliki.

The former Anambra governor said that Nigeria required purposeful leadership to achieve sustainable development, adding that he possessed the character, experience and capacity to lead the country.

He said that Nigeria had vast arable land and other resources that could transform its economy if properly harnessed.

According to him, the country must shift from consumption to production, particularly through agriculture and other productive sectors.

On the Federal Government’s borrowing, Obi said taking loans was not inherently wrong but became problematic when the funds were used for consumption rather than productive investments.

“It becomes wrong when the government borrows to buy a yacht or a presidential plane for consumption purposes,” he said.

He pledged that his administration would ensure transparency in public borrowing, insisting that Nigerians must know why loans were obtained and how the funds would be utilised.

On security, the presidential candidate promised to deploy modern technology and other effective measures to tackle insecurity and guarantee the safety of citizens across the country, irrespective of their locations.

Obi also vowed that anyone found guilty of corruption, including the president, would face prosecution and imprisonment in accordance with the law.

He said his vision was to build a Nigeria where citizens could achieve their aspirations through merit rather than personal connections.

“My dream is to see a Nigeria where the son of a nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody,” he added.

Obi, who expressed excitement over the turnout at the meeting, described himself as the most credible among the three leading presidential candidates.

He cited President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and himself as the leading contenders.

He urged Nigerians to participate actively in the forthcoming election and protect their votes.

“You should vote for me because I am the most credible candidate among the leading candidates for the presidency,” he said.

Obi expressed optimism that Nigeria could achieve meaningful transformation under credible leadership, pledging to provide such leadership if elected. (NAN)