Man, 22 arraigned for impersonating Vetiva Capital

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

A 22-year-old man, Jeremiah Onochie has been arraigned before a Federal Capital Territory Court sitting in Abuja for impersonating Vetiva Capital Limited and obtaining money from members of the public with a promise of 100 per cent interest within one hour.

In a statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC obtained by Vanguard, Vetiva Capital Management Limited is a Financial Service company incorporated in Nigeria and is duly regulated and registered by the SEC and the Nigerian Stock Exchange to carry on business as an Issuing House, Market Maker and Fund/Portfolio Manager. Also, it carries out business of Trusteeship and Stockbroking.

The Commission stated:” During the arraignment before Senior Magistrate Ibrahim Mohammed of FCT Court 6, it was gathered that Vetiva Capital Management Ltd on January 08, had written a petition against three individuals namely Jeremiah Chukwu Onochie, Hussaini Abdulrasheed and Chinonso Ndu for impersonation and obtaining money from members of the public with the promise of 100% interest within an hour. One of the suspect Jeremiah was tracked and arrested by Securities and Exchange Commission Police Unit for impersonation by posing and claiming to be the Managing Director of the company.

“Furthermore, the suspect it was alleged opened a WhatsApp group which he used to lure investors and promised victims 100% profits within one hour of investing. He also opened a bank account with UBA Bank Plc and used Point of Sale, POS to move the money out of the account within the shortest possible period. “

READ ALSO:

According to SEC, “ The prosecution told the court that bank records showed that about N0.5 million was deposited by different investors at different time to the bank account, and there was almost immediate movement of money out of the account.

“However, Onochie claimed that on the day he collected this ATM card at the bank on his way from the bank on November 18, 2019 he was ambushed by armed robbers on that same day. The armed robbers at gun point took his ATM Bank Card, the PIN Number and his Bank Account Number and threatened him not to inform the police or even think of reporting to the bank talk more of blocking and changing his account and pin number. That was why he did not report the robbery to the appropriate authorities.

“On the other hand, records from the bank showed that, he made personal deposit of N1500.00 into the account on 22nd November 2019 which is four (4) days after he claimed to have been attacked by armed robbers, he was tracked and arrested on 13th March 2020 in Enugu, Enugu state” the charge read.

Senior Magistrate Ibrahim Mohammed after listening to both sides adjourned the case to May 17, 2020 as the suspect pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: