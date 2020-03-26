Lai Mohammed tests negative for coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said on Thursday he had tested negative for Coronavirus.

The minister, who disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja, said the Federal Government is doing everything possible to halt the spread of the COVID–19 pandemic in the country.

He said: “I did my test and the report came out this morning that I am negative and that is why I am here to address you.

“Every member of the presidential task force went for the test. However, I am not at liberty to tell you their status.

“My own result was given to me personally just like every other person.”

On why he has not gone into isolation after testing negative, the minister said he, like his other colleagues in the task force, are taking precautionary measures.

He said they were abiding by the rules of social distancing and personal hygiene and the task force meets by teleconferencing when the need arises.

Mohammed said giving the importance and volume of the assignment of the task force, which is responsible for the policy directive on COVID-19, the members could not go into isolation after testing negative.

The minister disclosed that the country now has 51 cases of Coronavirus covering eight states.

According to him, Lagos State has 32 cases, Federal Capital Territory has 10, Ogun three, while Ekiti, Edo, Bauchi, Osun, Oyo and Rivers States have one case each.

Mohammed said that the task force is taking measures to increase the number of bed spaces for isolation of suspects in addition to existing facilities.

The minister also announced that they had received donated safety and test kits from the Jack Ma Foundation in China. (NAN)

Vanguard

