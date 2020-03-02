I will continue to push for global peace – Obasanjo

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Monday he would not rest on his oars until global peace is achieved.

Obasanjo stated this when a special handwritten letter by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Archbishop Justin Welby, was presented to him by Bishop Precious Omuku on the occasion of his 83rd birthday at the Penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is the Senior Bishop and principal leader of the Church of England, the symbolic head of the worldwide Anglican Communion and the Diocesan Bishop of the Diocese of Canterbury.

The letter, dated February 20, 2020, noted that the former President has continued to serve the course of peace globally despite his age.

It read: “I write to wish you many happy returns of the day on 5th March. At an age when many retire, you continue to serve the course of peace across the world, and especially in Africa.

“May God grant you blessing, wisdom, the assurance of salvation and confidence in His love for you in Cross and Resurrection in the peace of Christ.”

Obasanjo, who described the letter as “a special birthday gift,” said the request to continue to serve for peace was a challenge for him.

“It is a challenge to do more than what we have done. You realise that everywhere we are, there is always an opportunity to work for peace and an opportunity to work for justice, which is the foundation for peace.

“There is plenty of work to do. My prayer is that God will give us the wherewithal to do more.”

The ex-President commended the Director of the Centre for Human Security and Dialogue (CHS&D), Prof. Peter Okebukola, for organizing “this surprise occasion.

“Every birthday is a special day, but this particular one is particularly special. I thanked the Archbishop and the initiator of this surprise occasion, Prof. Okebukola,” he concluded.

