Go for COVID-19 screening, I Go Dye begs AMVCA attendees

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ace comedian, Francis Agoda popularly known as I Go Dye has called on attendees of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) which held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Eko Hotel Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos to go for COVID-19 test and screening. This is in the wake of the announcement by the Lagos State Government that attendees of the event may be at risk after one confirmed case was said to have attended the show.

The visionary humour merchant and social commentator gave the advice in a one-minute video posted on his Instagram page to help the Federal Government promote more awareness on social distancing.

“We have a role to play at this point of our life, let’s try and save humanity. I call on those that were at the AMVCAs to go for check up since the governor of Lagos State has declared they may be at risk. And those who attended the show who are in Asaba should go for screening. So that they can protect their lives, which is more important and reduce further damage to others,” he said.

The multiple award-winning comedian recently cancelled his 25th-anniversary show tagged; “I Go Dye Standing, Kinging with the Kings” which was scheduled to hold on April 12 because of the rising scourge of the virus.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: