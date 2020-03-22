Eko Hotel announces partial closure over COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Eko Hotel & Suites on Sunday announced a partial suspension of its services over coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a statement, the hotel said it would temporarily close down at least seven of its services.

It said the spa, gym, pool, conference and banquet facilities would also be temporarily closed.

It, however, said some of other services would be available for use.

READ ALSO: Skysports awards suffers coronavirus postponement

The statement read: “It is with great difficulty, but with the safety of YOU and our community in mind, that we have made the decision to temporarily close our Eko Suites Hotel, Eko Gardens Hotel, 88 Restaurant, Lagos Irish Pub, Sky Restaurant, My Thai Restaurant, Red Chinese Restaurant, Crossroads, the spa, gym, pool, and conference and banquet facilities.”

“However, part of Eko Signature and Eko Hotel, as well as Kuramo Sports Cafe, Calabash Bar, Lagoon Breeze, 1415 Seafood and Steakhouse are still operational.

“We urge you to take the necessary precautionary steps advised by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in staying safe, as we fight COVID-19 together!”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: