Edo State pledges to float capital market instruments to boost development

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

Edo State Government has expressed its desire to float capital market instruments to boost development in the State.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, in Lagos to solicit support for the raising of funds to host the 20th National Sport Festival from the capital market community.

Obaseki said: “I came here to meet you my fellow stockbrokers to solicit your support for funds to be able to host the 20th edition of the National Sport Festival coming up in Edo State from March 22, 2020. This has been the tradition from late Moshood Abiola to boast youth sport in the country.”

READ ALSO:

When asked if he would use the capital market to fund infrastructure, he said: “Primarily my purpose here today is to seek your support to host the National Sport Festival. I would come back again to see how we can float one or two financial instruments from the capital market to boost economic development.

Obaseki, also closed the stock market on Monday with the sounding of the Gong.

In his remark after the close of the market, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE Mr Oscar Onyema commended the Governor Obaseki for his contributions towards the growth of the market.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: