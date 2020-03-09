Dissolution of AFAN Exco: Farmers react to Nyako’s action

Kindly Share This Story:

Says threatens AFAN’s existence

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Farmers, Sunday, reacted to the action of the Chairman Board of Trustees, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, former Governor of Adamawa State, Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako, over the dissolution of AFAN Executive last week Wednesday in Abuja.

Speaking with Vanguard over the dissolution allegedly done single-handedly by Nyako and circumstances that led to his action, the Vice President, AFAN, Daniel Okafor, said farmers across the states were not in support of the alleged action.

According to Okafor elections were being held from the ward to the national level for smooth handing over to those who were elected as the current executive’ five-year tenure had elapsed in 2019.

He also said the action allegedly taken by BoT chairman threatens the existence of the association and with the development 2020 farming season will be affected, as two elephants fight it is the grass that suffers.

The caretaker committee members allegedly inaugurated by AFAN BoT Chairman include Chairman- Alh Faruk Rabiu Mudi; and Secretary Inusa Aliidu.

He said: “It was only six state chairmen from Abia, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Kwara and Ogun that supported to the sudden dissolution of the national executive. The rest state chairmen are with us and not happy with the action of Chairman Board of Trustees, Bot, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako (retd). We have written a letter to him (Nyako) but he has not responded.

“We have conducted election in 34 States and the remaining three States to complete. The Chairman Board of Trustees, Bot, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako (retd), said our tenure has elapsed, meanwhile, the National Executive Committee, NEC, told us to conduct elections which we have already done the electoral college.

“According to him (Nyako) they are not worshiping him as before. So that is all and he formed another parallel line for AFAN. He has destroyed the elections we are having.”

He (Okafor) also disclosed that soon the matter would be in court may be Monday or Tuesday this week, which the new faction of AFAN is planning with the reason being that the recently dissolved national executive members were still parading themselves.

“They are taking us to court because we are parading ourselves as an executive. Actually our tenure has elapsed in 2019 but we have to conduct elections first before handing over. The elections started at the ward level, then local government, State and to national:, he said.

He further alleged that “Those who are now in the parallel AFAN executive are those who did not win in their states. They met our chairman board of trustees and he went on and accepted them.

“They only told him that our tenure has elapsed and no other thing and chairman board of trustees did not call our attention, what the chairman did is wrong and people are saying his action was wrong.”

Meanwhile, he (Okafor) also told Vanguard that the executive had visited one of the board of trustees, Sen Abdullahi Adamu who also is the Senate Committee Chairman on Agriculture to inform him about the board chair’s action.

According to him Sen Adamu was not aware of the action and promised to meet with the BoT chairman.

“I can now confidently inform you that there is a disconnect between the BOT Chair’s action and the duo of Dr. Shettima Mustapha and HE Senator Dr. Abdullahi Adamu.

READ ALSO: AFAN lauds governor for expanding Cluster Farming Support Programme

“We have visited one of the board trustees and Senate Committee Chairman on Agriculture, Sen Abdullahi Adamu, on the action taken by the board chairman. He said is not aware including Dr. Shettima Mustapha who is also one of the board trustees who also said he was not aware.”

He also alleged that Nyako has inaugurated a caretaker committee to take over affairs of the association.

“The caretaker committee he inaugurated are Chairman, Alh Faruk Rabiu Mudi; and Secretary, Inusa Aliidu.

“Sen Adamu and Dr. Mustapha are not aware of the caretaker executive he (Nyako) inaugurated in his parlour. Sen Adamu has waded into the matter now because it is wrong for Nyako to take the action he took.

“Our tenure is for five years only, and this matter is not about any form of financial misappropriation. AFAN is not having money to run its affairs. I always spend my money on traveling and accommodation. The issue is about tenure elapsing and nothing else.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: