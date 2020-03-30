COVID-19: Ogun State suspends total lockdown till Friday

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has announced that the total lockdown of the state which was scheduled to commence today (Monday by 11pm) has been shifted till Friday this week.

The shift in date for the lockdown, according to the Ogun State governor would enable both the state and its people prepare for the stimulus to cushion the effect of the lockdown on the masses

Abiodun, who made the announcement at the commissioning 128-bed Isolation Centre located at HID Awolowo Model College, Ikenne in Ikenne local government area of Ogun State, noted that he consulted with the Presidency before taking the step.

He added that the ban on inter States and international borders will commence as scheduled by 11 pm of Monday (today).

The governor said, “After consultation with the Presidency, the interstate and international borders will close tonight at 11.00pm as directed by the President.

“However, the total lockdown of Ogun state will be effective from 11pm on Friday, 3rd April, 2020. This is to enable us finalise the mechanisms for the distribution of relief materials and food items ahead of the total lockdown“

“We appeal to our people to abide by these government orders, and the advisories provided by the ministry of health on hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and social distancing”.

“Our government is conscious of the implications and discomfort associated with these measures. Nonetheless, we are constrained to do this because the available options are limited. Not taking these measures would have dire consequences”.

“Coronavirus has upturned people’s lives and destinies and we have to fight with everything that we have, including stepping down our individual preferences and freedoms. These restrictions will be kept under constant review. We will relax them if the evidence makes it compelling”.

“The restrictions are without prejudice to the need for people to reasonably move within their neighbourhoods to buy essentials such as food, drugs and access healthcare, as contained in Regulation 8 of Ogun State Corona Virus Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulations 2020″.

“To cushion the effect of the lockdown on our citizens, when finally ordered, food items and other palliatives will be provided in the next few days”.

“The government is working out the modalities and engaging relevant stakeholders to particularly identify the poor and vulnerable groups and to ensure that the palliative and relief items reach the intended beneficiaries at the grassroots level”.

“During the period of this lockdown, all markets, motor parks, public squares and high human-traffic areas will be fumigated and disinfected”.

“Let me now unveil new strategies to further flatten the curve of the spread, isolate and treat any positive case, and provide relief and succour to our people, in this trying time. Arrangements are at an advanced stage to establish our own biomedical laboratory so that we can test suspected cases in the state without going to Lagos or Abuja. This laboratory which will be in place by this weekend will minimize the test turn-around time which currently is between 3 – 5 days and fast-track the treatment of positive cases. It will also reduce period of apprehension and anxiety for those suspected of infection and their relations”.

“In furtherance of the earlier directive requiring not more than 20% of the state’s workforce to be at work, government now directs that all public servants in Ogun State should work from home, except those on essential services”.

“The government hereby appeals to all retired health workers, those in the private sector and volunteers to come forward and make their services available to complement the efforts of our core medical and paramedical personnel. “

” We are also deploying technology to provide access to healthcare and health information to people through telemedicine”

“The Task Force on the enforcements of the measures to curtail and contain COVID-19 has been further charged to ensure total compliance. I enjoin all citizens to be law-abiding and fully adhere to the measures in place”.

” This is a trying period for humanity, our nation and our dear state. Borders may be closed, lockdowns may be in place, social distancing may be in force, but our hearts must reach out to each other and our purses must open to generously give of ourselves to ourselves. I trust our State can count on people of goodwill and charitable disposition (and they are in abundance) at this challenging time to save many from the rampaging and ravaging virus. Let us not succumb to this virus”.

He promised that all the resources will be put to the judicious fight against this virus. We shall together fight it by deploying these resources to turn the tide against this virus.”

“We will continue to be prompt and proactive about identifying, isolating and treating those tied down by COVID-19. I thank all of you – health workers and private citizens obeying all the precautionary measures to deal a blow on this dreaded virus. Everyone should join hands with our Government to halt the spread of this disease and to save many thousands of lives under the shadow of death”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

