Covid-19: Experts counsel Nigerians on personal hygiene, organic foods

By Omeiza Ajayi

Experts at a roundtable on organic foods have counselled Nigerians not to panic in the face of the index case of the Coronavirus in Nigeria, advising the public to eat proper organic foods and observe simple hygienic rules.

This was the position of medical experts who met yesterday at a forum organized by an international organization, QEI Concepts/ Lady Green Limited, to promote made in Nigeria food and drugs.

Those in attendance were the President Azog Incorporated, New Jersey, USA, Dr Azubuike Ogala; MD/CEO QEI Concepts/ Lady Green Limited, Lady Queen Ikwanzom; General Manager QEI Concepts/ Lady Green Limited, Mr James Oshogwe; Africa Representative QEI Concepts/ Lady Green Limited, Dr King Kinang, development partners, NGOs and scores of residents of the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

Addressing participants at the workshop, Lady Ikwanzom said “avoiding junks and going back to the lifestyles of our grandparents would go a long way in ensuring that Nigerians live for a long time on earth, as many diseases people suffer today are as a result of the type of food they consume on a daily basis”.

She said “QEI Concept Limited is a leading group of doctors, scientists, entrepreneurs, army personnel and philanthropists, who believe in continuity of advanced immune system, science with innovations in better health research, product formulation/ standards and more. Today, people all over the world are benefiting from

the health information we provide and enjoy the immune system support of QEI products and services.

“In order to combat avoidable diseases and infections, Nigerians need to focus more on cultivating and eating organic products.

“We started four years ago with free health awareness seminars across the federation and some few west African countries like Ghana, Cameroon, Uganda, Benin and Togo. I remember years ago as a teenager, there was nothing like cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, constant knee pains, autism, suicide, depression, blood pressure, arthritis, ulcer, etc. The infertility rates have increased in men and women. Our country has become a dumping ground for junks, while we have one of the best herbs in the world. We have to turn our backs to how we farm, eat and drink and go back to our grandparents’ ways of farming and eating.”

Also speaking, President Azog Incorporated New Jersey, USA, Dr Azubuike Ogala, said the organization hopes to create employment opportunities for millions of Nigerians in manufacturing medical products, adding that Nigeria must find a way of halting the flight of its medical professionals to foreign lands.

“Every disease can be traced to deficiency in minerals. You have to look within you for what works for you as a Nigerian. We are talking about using agricultural products to prevent, manage or possibly cure preventable diseases. If we don’t diagnose well, we can’t treat well, so we are developing affordable products that our doctors can use.

“We can create employment opportunities through manufacturing the products. Instead of manufacturing the products abroad and importing them to sell at N15,000 per bottle, we can manufacture them here for as low as N3,000. Most of our doctors are abroad, so we have to figure out a way to make them stay, because we have all we need in Nigeria and Africa”, he stated.

Vanguard Nigeria News

