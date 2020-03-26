COVID-19: Bayelsa Assembly shuts down for two weeks

Kindly Share This Story:

Lawmaker distributes hand sanitizers, face masks

Warned against misconceptions

By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has suspended all legislative activities for the next two weeks in line with the State Government’s efforts to prevent the Coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

In a statement on Thursday, in Yenagoa, the Speaker of the BYHA Rt Hon. Abraham Ingobere, however, said the lawmakers are in touch with the Executive Arm of Government and available to provide any legislative assistance to mitigate the spread of the Virus.

The Speaker said the staff of the Assembly on essential duties were not included in the holidays are to be at their respective place of work. enjoined residents of the to adhere strictly to all preventive measures put in place, including regular washing of hands, use of hand sanitizers, other hygienic practices and maintenance of Social distance.

He advised remaining calm and vigilant in order to report any suspected case to the relevant agencies, as all hands must be on deck to ensure that the State is safe.

Meanwhile, the member representing Brass constituency II in the Bayelsa State house of assembly, Hon. Timi Agala-Omubo has commenced the distribution of freehand sanitisers, face masks, and hand gloves to members of his constituency, with a caution that they should disregard various misconceptions about the deadly virus

At the distribution exercise in Brass, yesterday, Hon. Agala-Omubo said as a member of the state legislature, the gesture was his modest contributions to tackle the spread of Covid-19in the state, pledging that he will not relent in doing his bestHe urged advised members of his constituents and other residents of the state to remain calm and be vigilant, following the detection of a Covid-19 positive case in one of the neighbouring state.

He said: “There are different misconceptions and myths about the Covid-19 virus and the African race please, I want to further advise you to disregard these myths and believe only information and directive from government and other relevant agencies. Please stay safe and observe strict personal and environmental hygiene and other social etiquettes as directed towards curtailing infectious diseases.”

One of the constituents who benefited from the gesture Mr. Tariworio Tekena commended the lawmaker for his quick proactive response towards protecting members of his constituency from the novel virus and urged him to sustain such gesture.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: