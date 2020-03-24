Breaking News
COVID-19 Alert: Lagos govt orders AMVCA7 attendees to self isolate

Prof Akin Abayomi, Lagos state Commissioner for Health has directed that all attendees at the just concluded African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA7) to self isolate themselves.

Abayomi who gave the directive on his twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi, said they might have come in contact with the COVID-19 infection.

“I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) held on 14th March at the @EkoHotels, may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to COVID-19 infection.

“Attendees at the said event are therefore advised to ; strict self isolation.

 

