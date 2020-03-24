Covid-19: Aero Contractors suspends flight operations for 2 weeks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Aero Contractors Tuesday announced the suspension of its flight operations for 2 weeks with effect from Thursday, 26th March due to the current spread of the coronavirus in the country.

A memo sent by the Commercial Manager of the airline, Mr Rogers Cookey to staff of Aero said the airline will operate it’s scheduled flights till the midnight of Wednesday,25th March.

The memo read : ” This is to inform you that the management has suspended all Aero flight operations for 14 days due to Covid 19 with effect from 26th March,2020.”

“In other words, Aero flights will operate up till midnight of 25th March,2020. This is to ensure the safety of our passengers and staff.”

“Please inform all concerned offices and officers,” Cookey said.

