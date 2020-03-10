Coronavirus: Nigeria unveils task-force, Rwanda steps up measures

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday announced a coronavirus task force with the aim of helping control the virus which as at today had affected two persons.

“This action is in preparation for the unlikely but probable major outbreak of the disease in the country which will require a multi-sectoral inter-governmental approach as advised by the World Health Organization, WHO, similar to that adopted for the HIV epidemic in the last 2 decades,” the statement read.

It is led by the Secretary-General of the federation, Boss Mustapha; it has a national coordinator with seven sector ministers. The head of the National Disease Control Commission and a WHO rep are among other members.

Rwanda, despite, having no confirmed case of coronavirus has moved to step up prevention measures from the epidemic that has affected all regional blocs of the continent except East Africa.

Known for its tourist appeal, authorities announced a number of tweaks to existing tourist protocols among others removing notice periods for tourists and tour operators and allowing for cancellation of bookings due to coronavirus-related issues.

Meanwhile, in the capital Kigali, some bus terminals had placed mobile hand washing sets for passengers to use before boarding transport.

Most African countries are screening passengers at airports whiles encouraging the public to observe basic prevention measures like washing hands regularly.

