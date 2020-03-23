Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: CJN orders courts to close from Tuesday over coronavirus

On 7:02 pmIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Replace panel on Ihedioha/Uzodinma’s case, PDP tells CJN
Justice Muhammad

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN,  Justice Tanko Muhammad, has ordered all courts in the country to shut down from Tuesday.

The CJN, in a statement he issued on the official website of the National Judicial Council, NJC, said the measure became necessary, in view of the reality of the COVID-19 in the country.

READ ALSO: Appeal Court to hear Oshiomhole’s appeal 4:00 p.m

He said as preventive steps, all Heads of Courts, should suspend Court sittings for an initial period of two weeks at the first instance, except in matters that are urgent, essential or time bound according to the extant laws.

Details later:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!